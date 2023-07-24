'Like nothing we've seen before.' Meet your new panel of coaches from The Voice.

The ever-so-popular singing show is back, baby!

Yep, the new season of The Voice is just around the corner and according to the show's producers, this series is going to be "like nothing we've seen before." We seriously cannot wait.

Here's a quick refresher of how the show works. Aspiring musicians audition in front of the coaches, hoping to score a spot in one of their 'teams'. Selected contestants are then mentored by their specified coach, battling it out each week to deliver show-stopping performances until only one band or individual is left standing.

This season we will be welcoming some new judges to the panel as well as some old favourites.

Ahead of the show's premiere this Sunday, let's introduce you to the new coaching panel.

Meet coach Guy Sebastian from The Voice.

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian is back for another inspiring season of coaching, promising to deliver some seriously entertaining performances.

After winning the first-ever season of Australian Idol in 2003, Guy shot to the top of the Billboards, proving he was ready to make his mark on the music industry. Since then Guy has gone on to produce record-breaking albums and singles, playing at some of the biggest Australian arenas to enormous crowds alongside a wide range of musical icons like Olivia Newton-John.

Most recently Guy has launched his very own fragrance for women, which was inspired by wife Jules Eagn, in a grand romantic gesture.

Guy will also be returning for his fourth time as coach and judge on the popular singing show The Voice, which he has routinely remained a fan favourite amongst the crowd.

If you're interested in snooping some behind-the-scenes of what Guy gets up to in his free time, you can do that

Meet coach Rita Ora from The Voice.

Born in Kočov and later raised in the UK, Rita Ora is one hugely successful popstar. Smashing records with singles like 'Let You Love Me' and 'Anywhere', Ora quickly cemented herself as a key player in the music industry.

Rita has also performed at popular music festivals like Glastonbury, on some of the biggest stages all around the world, but this isn't all the famous singer can do. In 2015 Ora joined as coach and judge on the fourth series of The Voice UK, replacing none other than Kylie Minogue.

She has also appeared in a series of film and television projects, most recently voicing Luthera in the long awaited Kung Fu Panda film.

In 2021 Rita joined the coaching panel of the Australian spinoff of The Voice and has since maintained her position on the show, so you can guarantee we'll be seeing her face a lot in the upcoming season.

If you want to check out some seriously stylish outfits or have a sneak peek behind the scenes, you can do that

Meet coach Jason Derulo from The Voice.

You probably know his hit singles like 'Whatcha Say and 'Wiggle' - he is, of course, none other than Jason Derulo.

Derulo has sold over 250 million singles worldwide, 11 of which have reached platinum status, making him a household name across the world. But if having an endless repertoire of hits wasn't enough to impress you, the singer is actually a bit of an icon on TikTok, being the 15th most followed account, where he creates hilarious videos for fans to enjoy.

Derulo is now set to join the coaching panel of The Voice Australia, replacing none other than fan favourite Keith Urban.

Derulo is now set to join the coaching panel of The Voice Australia, replacing none other than fan favourite Keith Urban.





The Voice premieres this coming Sunday on 7 and 7Plus, so make sure to check back then for all the inside goss.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.