Warm up those vocal cords because Australia's favourite singing show is back!

Four fabulous coaches - each a music legend in their own right - will be discovering the very best singers and performers from around the country, hopefully launching the careers they have always dreamed of.

This season we are welcoming back a few familiar faces on the panel - say hello to Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora and of course Jessica Mauboy. However, sadly we're saying goodbye to our beloved Keith Urban, who shares he's taking a step back for the moment, as pop icon Jason Derulo steps in to fill his position.

As contestants begin their blind auditions, many are wondering who will join which of the coaches, who all possess very different skills, visions and mentoring styles.

Look no further, we've got you covered. So let's introduce you to ever member of British pop icon Rita Ora's team.

The Voice Australia team: Rita Ora.

Rita is a seriously successful woman, born in Kočov and raised in the UK, Rita has over 13 singles that have reached the top 10 and has collaborated with the likes of Fat Boy Slim, Avicii and Iggy Azalea.

However, as the season has not yet aired, many of the details surrounding the teams are still under wraps but we can safely assume it will be full of highs, lows and seriously funny moments.

Check back in later to see exactly who will be joining the pop princess on their journey to winning the competition.

Tune in for the first episode airing Sunday at 7:30pmon Channel 7 and 7Plus.

