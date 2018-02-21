The very best books to read during your daily commute to work.

Sitting on a train or bus for hours can feel like wasted time in your day, unless of course you allow yourself to be lost in the pages of a good book.

Here are three books that will have you so enthralled, you might miss your stop.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Oh Shirley Jackson, where have you been all my life? Jackson wrote around the 1950s and is the queen of ‘high-toned’ horror stories – her form of horror is subtle, feminine, and all the more treacherous for it.

This novel is super short, easy to whack in your bag, and will make the trip to work absolutely fly past. Merricat Blackwood, who tells her family history of ’the castle’, is one of best narrators of all time.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple

The film is due for release is 2017, starring Cate Blanchett as Bernadette.

This is quirky, captivating fiction, about an eccentric mother who disappears before a family trip to the Antarctic. Her 15-year-old daughter, Bee Branch, is just the person to crack the case.

Very west coast/silicon valley/suburban noir, easy to read, and totally engrossing.

True Grit by Charles Portis