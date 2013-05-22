The Today Show team take revenge on Karl Stefanovic.

If there’s one thing Karl Stefanovic is best known for (drunk post-Logies performance aside) it’s his larrikin behaviour as co-host of The Today Show.

Last week he tinkered with the autocue teleprompter so that Roz Kelly finished her sports report on British soccer team Chelsea’s win in Amsterdam by saying “How good are the cookies there?”.

Taking it in her stride, Kelly immediately recoginised her gaffe admitting: “See, I read everything on the autocue, it’s like Anchorman.:



She attempted to get her revenge by showing old footage of Karl Stefanovic when he starred in the celebrity version of Dancing on Ice, unfortunately for her Karl had no problem with it:



But Ben Fordham got one over Karl this morning when they both attempted to eat the ‘world’s hottest pie’. Well Karl did, Ben’s pie was a regular meat pie while the one Karl ate had three of the world’s hottest chilies.

