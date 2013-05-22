News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

The Today Show team take revenge on Karl Stefanovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing Karl Stefanovic is best known for (drunk post-Logies performance aside) it’s his larrikin behaviour as co-host of The Today Show.

Last week he tinkered with the autocue teleprompter so that Roz Kelly finished her sports report on British soccer team Chelsea’s win in Amsterdam by saying “How good are the cookies there?”.

Taking it in her stride, Kelly immediately recoginised her gaffe admitting: “See, I read everything on the autocue, it’s like Anchorman.:


 Video: Karl pranks Roz

She attempted to get her revenge by showing old footage of Karl Stefanovic when he starred in the celebrity version of Dancing on Ice, unfortunately for her Karl had no problem with it:


 Video: Roz tries to get back at Karl

But Ben Fordham got one over Karl this morning when they both attempted to eat the ‘world’s hottest pie’. Well Karl did, Ben’s pie was a regular meat pie while the one Karl ate had three of the world’s hottest chilies.

Take a look:


Video: Karl and Ben attempt to eat ‘world’s hottest pies’

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended