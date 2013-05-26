The three kinds of mascara. And the only one you actually need.

By NICKY CHAMP

This week I chatted to Mamamia Facebook fans about their beauty and style dilemmas and oh, what fun we had. One question that came up was about the best tubular and waterproof mascaras so I thought the wider MM audience could benefit from a mascara refresher.

1. Mascara Mascara.

This is the regular kind you tend to impulse buy at the supermarket (no? Just me then) and have probably painted your lashes with since you first purchased a pink and green bottle of Maybelline’s Great Lash.

Who should use it? Low maintenance gals as it’s easy(ish) to get off. And anyone who likes to wear mascara over their eyelash extensions (stay away from waterproof and tubular mascaras).

The only one you need: Covergirl Clump Crusher $17.95.

2. Waterproof mascara.

Quite obvious here, waterproof mascaras are made for repelling H2O. For those times you don’t want black dripping down your face after the gym, pool or an unexpected emotional crisis.

Which one should I buy? Rimmel 100% Waterproof mascara $12.44.

3. Tubular mascara.

Sun-proof, water-proof, wedding-proof and break-up proof: These babies use polymer-based formulations to create tiny tubes that wrap around each lash.

If you’ve tried these long-lasting formulas before and found black speckles under your eyes for days, then you’re doing it wrong! Don’t worry, I made that rookie mistake too.

Former Mamamia beauty guru and all round top sheila, Zoe Foster, says you can remove it more easily with “warm water and your index finger and thumb, by gently pulling the ‘tubes’ of mascara off the lashes,” on her blog Fruity Beauty.

So why would you use them? It’ll pick up even the tiniest of lashes and they’re long-lasting – great for all-day events like weddings, music festivals or any social situation you’re likely to get sweaty and would prefer not to have panda eyes.

Best kind? Blinc Smudgeproof $38.

What’s your favourite mascara?