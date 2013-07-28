News
fitness

The tampon ad your daughter needs to see

When I was growing up, there was something faintly shameful about getting your period. And the hush-hush, blue-liquid in a jar way that it was tackled in advertising didn't help me feel any better about the situation.

Well here's an ad that takes the embarrassment out of menstruating and makes it something to be proud of.

I'm also pretty jazzed by the clever delivery method for the sanitary product itself. Aussie manufacturers, listen up!

As a Facebook friend commented: "It's like Santa. For your vagina!!!!!!"

Watch it below and welcome to Camp Gyno, it's a great place to be:

