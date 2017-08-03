News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

WATCH: The best date from The Bachelor didn't even make it to air.

Last week, we introduced you to Clare J.

She’s in her very, very late thirties, her favourite hobby is wearing her clothes inside out by accident and her secret talent is the one hair in the middle of her forehead that grows offensively long overnight.

Just like all her friends, Clare J is sure that Matty will be very impressed with all this.

But here's the problem.

Channel 10 have edited her out of the entire series as though she wasn't even there. And she's not happy about it.

Don't worry if you missed it, you can watch the first installment of The Rogue Bachelorette right here.

Last night, when you heard the clue on the date card that this bachelorette was particularly "creative", it wasn't about Laura at all.

It was (obviously) referring to multi-conceptual-visually-aesthetic-artist, Clare J.

You can watch the exclusive footage above, and let's just say... we think we might know why Channel 10 decided to cut it.

You can listen to Bach Chat, the podcast to tune into after show, here. 

Tags: entsteam , facebook-binge , facebook-podcasts , video-today , video-today-mobile

Related Stories

Recommended