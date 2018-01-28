The Ritual is Netflix's next creepy movie to keep you up at night.

Oh…. holy Norse gods.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its next scary original movie and it’s the stuff nightmares are made of.

The movie is called The Ritual, it’s based on a novel by the same name, and it’s set in the Swedish countryside.

Yes, that sounds lovely… but it’s actually bloody terrifying.

The Ritual stars Rafe Spall (Black Mirror), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Doctor Who) and Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator) as four British university friends who reunite to mourn the loss of their mate, by taking a hike in the Scandinavian wilderness.

Things get a lil’ creepy when one of the hikers injures his ankle and the group decide to take a shortcut through the forest.

LISTEN: The End of the F**king World and everything else you need to be watching this week. Post continues after audio…



Which is all well and good… except the forest isn’t any ordinary forest. It’s a dark and mysterious forest of Norse legend, where an ancient evil still exists and stalks them at every turn.

SPOOKY.

It’s kind of like The Blair Witch Project meets Deliverance meets The Office meets the kind of scary movies we can never get enough of.

The Ritual drops on Netflix on February 9 and we can’t bloody wait.

To read more from Keryn Donnelly, follow her on Facebook.