News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

PODCAST: Menopause: Misunderstood, Mysterious & Magnificent.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've come a long way when it comes to discussing topics in public that used to be considered taboo or referred to as 'women's business', but one issue that is still shunned by society is menopause.

Given the obsession with looking and feeling young, it can be difficult for anyone to have an open and honest discussion about this stage of a woman's life, which in turn can have seriously negative physical and psychological impacts.

The Quicky speaks to an expert doctor and a woman currently living through menopause about what it's really like, and lifts the lid on some common misconceptions about symptoms and treatments.

Listen to the episode here.


Tags: very-peri

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT