PODCAST: Menopause: Misunderstood, Mysterious & Magnificent.

We've come a long way when it comes to discussing topics in public that used to be considered taboo or referred to as 'women's business', but one issue that is still shunned by society is menopause.

Given the obsession with looking and feeling young, it can be difficult for anyone to have an open and honest discussion about this stage of a woman's life, which in turn can have seriously negative physical and psychological impacts.

The Quicky speaks to an expert doctor and a woman currently living through menopause about what it's really like, and lifts the lid on some common misconceptions about symptoms and treatments.

