Secret Netflix codes that unlock hidden movies and TV shows you never knew were there.

Let’s be clear – Netflix is just about the best thing that’s happened to our society since the invention of the moving picture.

The ease! The comfort! The low, low price! The never having to leave your house again!

It’s all great. All of it.

But if I had to have one complaint, it would be this: sometimes I’m in the mood for something a bit different, and I’m never quite sure where to find it.

Because Netflix does such an incredible job of tailoring its algorithm to me based on my previous choices – which are all very sophisticated and definitely not She’s The Man starring Amanda Bynes – my homepage is sometimes a bit too tailored.

I don’t want to watch romcoms about teenage hijinks all the time (just most of the time).

That’s where subgenres come in: categories of Netflix shows that you can search and browse, whenever the mood strikes you.

To view a subgenre, just open up your browser (this works best on a computer) and type http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ followed by the subgenre code.

You can see a full list of subgenre codes here, or you can take your pick from our personal favourites below.

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Disney: 67673

Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Political Comedies: 2700

Reality TV: 9833

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Showbiz Musicals: 13573

And if you’re looking for a little She’s The Man action, Teen Comedies are at 3519.

I hear it’s a really great movie.

From a friend.

