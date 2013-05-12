The 'Mother' is finally revealed in How I Met Your Mother.

SPOILER ALERT: If you are a fan of the show and do not want to know who the Mother is DO NOT KEEP READING.

Drum roll please…

This is your last chance to click away.

After eight seasons and 183 episodes of How I Met Your Mother the MOTHER of all secrets has been revealed.

The titular character was finally revealed on the May 13 season finale of the CBS sitcom – and hasn’t screened here yet. Ted Mosby’s wife was played by duh-duh-duh, Broadway actress Cristin Milioti, she’s been known for her appearances on 30 Rock, Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.

According to Entertainment Weekly:

“The unveiling took place in the final few seconds of the season 8 finale, as Milioti’s yet-unnamed character simply walked up to a Long Island Rail Road ticket booth to purchase one ticket to the fictional Farhampton, presumably to go play in the band at the impending nuptials between Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin (Cobie Smulders). The show didn’t exactly spell out the reveal (casual fans could have missed it), but there was one key to knowing the doe-eyed girl was the mother: the bright yellow umbrella she was holding. That’s the linchpin accessory the show’s narrator and father Ted (Josh Radnor) previously set up as the woman’s signature — and identifying — item.”

One fan tweeted: “It’s like when Harry potter ended,” said @shananigans1218. “I just don’t know what to do with myself… How should I react #themother #himym”