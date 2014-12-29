The Interwebs can be a very naughty place, and it has given us no shortage of NSFW stories this year. So, from women getting pubic hair transplants, to a man with two penises, here’s the most NSFW moments Mamamia Rogue brought to you this year.

(And – not that it really needs to be said, given the title of this post and all – all these links are very NSFW.)

Let’s begin the countdown…

18. Women are now getting pubic hair transplants.

As in, they’re getting hair put back ON. Relive it here.

17. She makes $27K a year as a sex toy tester.

How does one get involved in that? Relive it here.

16. That’s unfortunate. This new icy pole for kids looks exactly like a penis.

It’s also unfornately named the ‘X-Pop’. Relive it here.

15. This grandma who knits giant penises in her spare time is way better than your grandma.

#knittinglife Relive it here.

14. Man gets stuck inside giant vagina. Firefighters deliver him like a giant baby.

Best. Photos. Ever. Relive it here.

13. Is this the best way to let your neighbours know they’re having really loud sex?

Yes. Yes it is. Relive it here.

12. There is a game called Tampon Run and it is addictive.

And you can play it right now. Relive it here.

11. If you were starving, would you use your vagina as bait to catch fish?

This woman did. Relive it here.

10. This man’s thumb looks exactly like a penis.

That’s all there is to it really. Relive it here.

9. “I just wanna have sex with Ryan Gosling! PLEASE.” Girl high on painkillers says what we’re all thinking.

She’d just had her wisdom teeth out. Relive it here.

8. A woman forgot she had a sex toy lodged in her vagina. FOR TEN YEARS.

There are pictures. Relive it here.

7. She told hundreds of men it was a photo of her boobs. It wasn’t.

The year’s most epic NSFW prank. Relive it here.

6. Can you guess which woman on this roller coaster is having an orgasm?

Actually, it’s kind of obvious.

5. This is Claire. She uses the Nike running app to draw giant penises.

Ha. Relive it here.

4. There is a hidden sex scene in the third Harry Potter movie.

Naughty, naughty. Relive it here.

3. After watching this 6-second video, you’ll never look at your pubic hair the same way again.

NOOOOOOOOOO. Relive it here.

2. Genuine question: What do strippers do about their period?

So many professional dancers gave their tips. Relive it here.

1. A man born with two penises answers all of your questions.

Yes, there are pictures. Relive it here.

