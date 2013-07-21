News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

movies

The most easily scared man in France

ADVERTISEMENT

We know it's not nice to laugh at other people's misfortune, but we just can't help ourselves in this case.

Some mischievous YouTubers apparently located the most easily scared man ever—a French guy working in a restaurant—and then proceeded to scare the living daylights out of him by creeping up on him. Repeatedly. To the same effect over and over: a frightened (and pretty hilarious) scream! We presume the video's posters made it in good fun—although we have some doubts about the safety of sneaking up on a man as he operates an industrial-size slicer. (Mon dieu!)

And we like how it makes us feel better about our own frayed nerves. Now you've got to see it too! Voila:

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended