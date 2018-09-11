What Thylane Blondeau, often dubbed the 'most beautiful girl in the world', looks like now.

Thylane Blondeau was four years old when she walked the runway for French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Six years later she appeared in a Tom Ford-edited issue of French Vogue wearing adult-sized leopard print heels and reclining on a tiger print rug.

At the time, the very grown-up objectification of a very underage girl stirred up quite a bit of controversy, with the 10-year-old's provocative poses a problem for parents, politicians, and child advocacy groups alike.

It did, however, get people interested in Thylane Blondeau, often dubbed 'the most beautiful girl in the world'.

Now 17, Blondeau has almost 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and is signed to IMG Models. She's represented brands such as L’Oréal and Dolce & Gabbana, and in 2017, she placed second in the annual "Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017".

She's the daughter of former French footballer, Patrick Blondeau, and French actress Véronika Loubry, and now has a diverse career in as an actress, dancer and musician.

But essentially, her life is every bit as glamorous as you'd expect.

Because of course it is.