Here's where you can watch the incredible comedy that just stole the show at the Emmys.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel just scored two back-to-back Emmys and we’re wondering if it’s too late to jump on the binge-watch bandwagon.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also co-wrote Gilmore Girls with her husband, won the award for outstanding comedy directing and writing against Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, Barry’s Bill Hader, Glow’s Jesse Peretz, Silicon Valley’s Mike Judge and The Big Bang Theory’s Mark Cendrowski.

Also on the winner’s podium was Rachel Brosnahan, who walked away with the award for best actress in a television comedy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It’s the first Emmy for Brosnahan.

The show is up for a total of 14 Emmy nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrated series.

The TV series, which came out late last year, cleaned up at the Golden Globes, winning every award it was nominated for.

Star Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical on her first nomination and the show also took home Best TV series, Comedy.

So what's the show you'd never head of before about?

Set in New York in the late 1950s, the comedy-drama follows Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a Jewish housewife, who after her struggling comedian husband leaves her, attempts to build her own stand up career.

You might recognise Brosnahan from House of Cards, where she played sex worker Rachel Posner, who ended up being murdered by Doug Stamper on the orders of Frank Underwood. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role.

In a time where all news seems to be bad news, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is an uplifting, female-led story.

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it. But there are so many women’s stories out there that still need and deserve to be told," Brosnahan said in her acceptance speech yesterday.

"So as we enter this new year, please, let’s continue to hold each other accountable and invest in and make and champion these stories."

It's had viewers and critics impressed from the get go, with Hollywood Foreign Press Association - the body that run the Golden Globes - president Meher Tatna even calling it one of her favourites in an interview with Vanity Fair.

It's little wonder the series has been so successful when you look at the team behind it. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel, the creators of Gilmore Girls.

However the best news is that you can finally watch it in Australia.

The Amazon series is available through Amazon Prime Video which is finally here down under. There's an introductory offer of $3.80 (US$2.99) for the first six months and then US$5.99 a month thereafter.

When you first sign up you get a free seven day trial, which means you can binge the whole thing without paying a cent.

Have you watched it already? What did you think?