6 incredible Emmy-nominated TV shows you can watch in Australia right now.

Get ready for some binge-y, stream-y goodness.

We’ve rounded up the best Emmy-nominated TV shows and found out exactly where you can watch them in Australia for ~ drum roll pls ~ FREE.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Set in New York in the late 1950s, this comedy-drama follows Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a Jewish housewife, who after her struggling comedian husband leaves her, attempts to build her own stand up career.

You might recognise Brosnahan from House of Cards, where she played sex worker Rachel Posner, who ended up being murdered by Doug Stamper on the orders of Frank Underwood. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role.

In a time where all news seems to be bad news, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel is an uplifting, female-led story.

You can watch the entire first season of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video on a two week free trial.

The Americans

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) seem like your average American married couple.

Except… they’re not.

The Jennings are undercover Russian agents.

The Americans is an action-packed, twisty ride that will keep you guessing.

You can watch the first five seasons of The Americans on a Foxtel on Demand or Foxtel Boxsets free 30 day trial.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve tells the story of Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an American spy working as an MI5 agent, who’s growing increasingly bored with her desk job.

Eventually, a case arrives that pulls Eve out of her rut.

A Russian has been assassinated, and Eve is determined to be at the forefront of the investigation.

But the case comes with its own set of complexities, and Eve soon finds herself the target of a sociopath young assassin named Villanelle.

You can watch the first season of Killing Eve on SBS’s free streaming platform – SBS on Demand.

The Tale

The Tale tells the story of Jennifer Fox (Laura Dern), a woman who faces a host of life-altering questions after she rediscovers a short story that she wrote when she was in middle school.

The story forces her to question the lies she had told to protect herself from the truth of her past.

You can watch The Tale on a Foxtel On Demand 30 day free trial.

Barry

Barry (Bill Hader) is a low-level hit man. He goes to LA to kill an would-be actor and soon discovers he wants to be an actor himself.

Barry is a dark, offbeat comedy.

You can watch the first season of Barry on a Foxtel On Demand 30 day free trial.

Atlanta

Atlanta is the brainchild of actor, director and producer Donald Glover.

The show follows a Princeton dropout who returns to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where he becomes the manager for his rapper cousin.

You can watch the first two seasons of Atlanta on SBS’s free streaming platform – SBS on Demand.