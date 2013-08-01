News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Behind the screens of the Mamamia office: Brownie-gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Most offices have baked good brought in by staff for special occasions. A farewell, a birthday, a Christmas in July party…

In the Mamamia office, baked goods are brought in by staff on every occasion – and quite a few non-occasions, too. When our food blogger, Phoodie, visits. When a post about astronauts get shared over 50,000 times. When someone was bored the night before. When it’s Tuesday.

But the result of baked goods being in the Mamamia office? Chaos. Coups. Sheer anarchy.

Don’t believe us? The proof is in the pudding.

Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content that is brought to you by Post-It. You can claim your own free sample of Post-It Super Sticky Notes here.

Tags: entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , partners , post-it-notes , video

Related Stories

Recommended