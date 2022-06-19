tv "They've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less." Mamamia recaps the Logies. Isabella Ross June 19, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT "They've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less." Mamamia recaps the Logies. Tags: tv , entertainment , entertainment-edm , australian-news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories tv 'It's my job to recommend TV shows. Here are the 13 best new series of 2022.' reality tv 3 men will be looking for love on The Bachelors Australia 2022. Here's what we know about them. celebrity Sequins, gloves and Marilyn Monroe's dress: Every single look from the 2022 Met Gala. movies That Will Smith moment and a Kim Kardashian joke: Mamamia recaps the 2022 Oscars. reality tv 'I applied to be on The Bachelor 2022, and it was... a lot.' books "It's the best literary love story of all time." 15 books the Mamamia team just keep re-reading. reality tv Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: You can't just call someone... that. reality tv Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: IT'S GAME ON, B*TCHES. reality tv Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: EVERYBODY IS CRYING. reality tv Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: A wife just straight up... disappears. Recommended "They've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less." Mamamia recaps the Logies. Face masks, hot chips and poolside beers: How the stars got ready for the Logies. Every look from the glitziest Logies red carpet we've seen in years. Jessica Alba was 15 when she started receiving strange phone calls. Days later, she was kidnapped. 'I just flew to France. Here are 5 non-negotiable beauty products I used on the plane.' 'The worst pick-up lines I've been sent on dating apps aren't funny. They're terrifying.' "I let her be a kid." 4 things I'm doing to prevent my daughter experiencing 'oldest child syndrome'. 'I read 100 books a year. Here are my top 5 of 2022 so far.' HOROSCOPES: Top-notch bedroom antics and extreme jealousy. The week ahead according to your star sign. 'My sister earns four times more than me. I'm struggling to contain my jealousy.' LEAVE A COMMENT