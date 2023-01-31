'I just watched episode three of The Last of Us and I don't think I'll ever be the same.'

When I sat down to watch The Last of Us on Monday night, I expected to watch an hour of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey evading disgusting fungus zombies.

Instead, I watched one of the most moving episodes of television I've seen in a very long time.

Based on the popular 2013 game of the same name, the post-apocalyptic series largely follows Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle teenager Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

In episode three, however, the story veers off course, introducing us to two side characters and giving us a glimpse into a very different side of the apocalypse.

Bill, played by Nick Offerman, is a gun-toting survivalist.

After a contagious brain infection ravaged most of the world's population, Bill built a fortress around his neighbourhood, keeping out intruders with a series of booby traps.

But after living alone safely for nearly four years, a stranger, Frank (played by Murray Bartlett), fell into one of his traps.

After testing to see if he was infected, Bill begrudgingly let Frank inside, offering him a hot shower and a home-cooked meal.

Afterwards, Frank attempted to thank him with a song on the piano, before Bill took over and played 'Long Long Time' by Linda Ronstadt.

"Who’s the girl?" Frank asked, as the song ended.

"There is no girl," Bill replied.

"I know," Frank said, putting his hand on Bill’s shoulder.

What follows is a moving story of a couple building a life together in a world that has fallen apart.

From Frank surprising Bill with a plot of strawberries to a scary scrape with death during an invasion on their home, the pair grow old together in their little town until Frank sadly falls ill.

On social media, viewers have described the episode as "heart-wrenching" and "beautiful", with many praising the performances of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

Here are some of the best reactions:

