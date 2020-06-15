From coats to jeans, just 20 things we're eyeing off in The Iconic's massive winter sale.

As we slowly emerge from hibernation, we're starting to consider what winter clothes we actually own.
We're sorted for trackpants and oversized jumpers... but coming up short on the other essentials. And we hear fluffy slippers are generally frowned upon when worn in public ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .
WATCH: Mamamia's Clare Stephens reviews non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.
Lucky for us, The Iconic has just launched their week-long winter sale, and it includes A LOT of cute knits, coats and pants with a cheeky 30 per cent off at checkout.
Here are the items we'll be getting our hands on.
Atmos&Here Bloomsbury Top, was $69.99, now $48.99.
Calli Zula Puffer Jacket, was $129.95, now $90.96.
Topshop Tab Waist Button Chinos, was $74.95, now $52.46.
Nude Lucy Madison Knit Jumper, was $89.95, now $62.96.
Cotton On Curve Adriana High Skinny Jeans, was $59.99, now $41.99.
BWLDR Harmony Rib Dress, was $99.95, now $69.96.
Dazie Fall In Line Linen Blend Pants, was $79.99, now $55.99.
Tussah Chicago Jumper, was $89.95, now $62.96.
Cotton On Curve Curve Girlfriend Denim Jacket, was $49.99, now $34.99.
Atmos&Here Animal Pleated Midi Skirt, was $69.99, now $48.99.
Atmos&Here Lucy Trench Coat, was $129.99, now $90.99.
Nude Lucy Nude Classic Knit, was $69.95, now $48.96.
Tussah Roeae Shirt, was $79.95, now $55.96.
Topshop Slim Wide Leg Jeans, was $84.95, now $59.46.
Calli Rosa Cropped Jumper, was $99.95, now $69.96.
Oh, and the sale includes some great kids' clothes too. Here's our top five.
Cotton On Kids Goldie Long Sleeve Dress, was $39.99, now $27.99.
Milky Puffer Vest - Kids, was $59.95, now $41.96.
Jac & Mooki Jnr Denim Hi-Lo Jacket, was $79.95, now $55.96.
Huxbaby Animal Spot Leggings - Kids, was $43.95, now $30.76.
Milky Sherpa Zip Hoodie - Kids, was $44.95, now $31.46.
Image: Supplied.