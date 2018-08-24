News
tv

The awkward reason Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad won't be returning for The Hills reboot.

Lo Bosworth rose to fame as Lauren Conrad’s sidekick on The Hills and Laguna Beach, but now she appears to be a little… above all that.

Speaking about the moment producers contacted her about The Hills reboot on her podcast Lady Lovin’, Lo Bosworth had two simple words: “F*ck No!”

“I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” she added.

Bosworth is currently focused on maintaining her blog TheLoDown (geddit?) and explained that she’s in an incredibly different place to where she was when the show first ran.

“I’m in a different place with my life… I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we’re friends and I’m happy for them,” she said.

“There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point,” she added.

She added a scathing remark about her costars, who we thought were her friends.

“They were all just my f–king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

As for Lauren Conrad she is also… in a different place in her life.

“She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best,” a source told People.

The 32-year-old is busy raising her 13-month-old Liam with her husband William Tell, whilst also running her website and managing a non-profit, so I guess we kind of get why she doesn’t want to broadcast her entire life 24/7.

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the source added.

“She has a very full and happy life.”

Watch the trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings below: 

