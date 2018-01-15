A huge clue is hidden in The Handmaid's Tale trailer, and it answers all questions about season two.

The final scene of The Handmaid’s Tale season left viewers with one big question.

Who took Offred?

Was she rescued by the resistance or was she being taken to a fate or life worse than the one she was trapped in?

While many of us, optimists that we are, were hoping it was the latter it looks like we may be disappointed.

The full trailer for season two has dropped off and there’s one big clue about what happens to Offred.

We really only see her ‘free’ in the flashbacks of life before Gilead. We’re also shown a confronting shot of her wearing the muzzle we saw Ofglen forced to wear last season. It looks likely that whoever took Offred, wasn’t the resistance.

So where does that leave us?

Not entirely without hope it seems. She still appears pregnant and in one later scene in the trailer we see her setting fire to something – perhaps clothes or documents.

“So much of this season is about motherhood. We’ve talked a lot about the impending birth of the child that’s growing inside of her as a bit of a ticking time bomb. The complications are really wonderful to explore,” actress Elisabeth Moss said on a recent press tour as reported in Variety.

"She does have the baby, but it gets taken away from her. She can’t be its mother. It makes for good drama.”

Executive Producer Warren Littlefield also let slip that Offred would be "on the run".

Now the TV series is going beyond the book (although author Margaret Atwood is still consulting) even viewers familiar with the plot will have no clue where it will go.

In the trailer we see a new part of the dystopian universe, the colonies, which are only really mentioned in the book. They are areas of the country that have been contaminated by radioactive waste and pollution and is where those who have committed various crimes, known as Unpeople, are sent to work as punishment. They don't tend to last longer than a few years.

While they are only talked about as warning whispers in the book, the second season of the TV show will take us there. There's a shot of someone who looks a lot like Janine there.

One things for sure - this season will be a lot darker, if that's even possible.