Fluff: The best of the frocks from Sydney's Great Gatsby premiere.

1. The Great Gatsby red carpet. You’re welcome.

The Sydney premiere of The Great Gatsby (finally) took place last night, and we’ve got all the best pics from the red carpet. Carey Mulligan pulled off her usual ‘EnglishRose/perfect in every way/can’t help but make make you jealous’ look, and a whole bunch of Aussie stars frocked up for the occasion.

A notable no-show? Leo DiCaprio, who managed to fly into Sydney for a few hours on New Year’s Eve to party, but couldn’t quite make this work-related trip. But Leo Shmeo. Who cares about stars when there are FROCKS to be looked at?

Check out all the red carpet looks below:

2. To help you through the disappointing news that Brad Pitt isn’t doing any more sex scenes in movies, here are our three favourite movie clips of him in action. No need to thank us, it was our pleasure …

3. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invitation is… well, it’s… Just take a look:

Really, the invite itself is almost surprisingly tasteful but they couldn’t help but throw in that over-the-top Kardashian-esq flavour by putting it in a music box, eh?

And get this: According to TMZ, the ballerina turns in circles to a sweet lullaby called ‘Hey Mama’ – written by dad-to-be Kanye West.

Speaking of all things Kardashian, the ladiess’ most recent advertising kampaign for Kardashian Kollection is a little very suss. The shots basically take photoshopping to some very smooth extremes.

Looking at them is kind of like being in a weird K-filled dream – you can tell something is off but you just can’t quite put your finger on what.

Oh actually – you can! Khloe is missing a neck. That one’s pretty obvious.

5. Jon Bon Jovi thinks this young singer is an ‘A–hole’

Do we really need to give you three guesses?

No, didn’t think so – it’s Justin Bieber, and Bon Jovi thinks he’s disrespecting his fans by being, well, a bit of a twat. Bieber turned up two hours late to a concert recently, and Bon Jovi had this to say to the London Evening Standard:

Every generation has guys that do that, none of that is new. They run the risk of disrespecting their audience members who have worked hard to pay for their ticket, to give you the permission to take two or three hours of their lives — or in that kid’s case, 80 minutes of their lives. Do it once, you can be forgiven. Do it enough times and shame on you. They won’t have you back. Then it just becomes a cliché. It’s really not cool — you’re an a–hole. Go to f—in’ work!

After Bieber’s not-so-humble acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards, Bon Jovi has come out and said what a lot of people are already thinking.

You can watch Justin accept the award (and be awesome by wearing his sunglasses INSIDE) here:

7. Ricky Gervais has slammed Beyonce for praying for Oklahoma’s victims.



Gervais, a staunch atheist, has been copping quite a bit of backlash for having a go at celebrities who were sending their prayers to Oklahoma victims via Twitter. The initial exchange occurred when MTV tweeted that Beyonce, Katy Perry and Rihanna were sending their prayers to Oklahoma.

Ricky responded:

He then started his own twitter hashtag – #actuallydosomethingforoklahoma to encourage people to donate rather than pray:

The Red Cross has since thanked Gervais for bringing forth a spike in donations.

9. Helen Mirren fills in for the queen.

A young boy with leukemia in the UK had his wish of a meeting the Queen (almost) come true. Mirren, 67, who is currently reprising her Oscar winning role for a play on the West End, filled in for actual Queen when Elizabeth II couldn’t make it herself.

In her full Queen get-up, Mirren drank tea with Oliver, who also has Down’s Syndrome. He was also lucky enough to be ‘knighted’ by Queen Helen, officially to be known from now on as”Sir Oliver”.

Mirren told The Sun: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to meet such a brave young man.” Helen Mirren just won at life. And, to be honest, we think it’s almost better than meeting the real Queen, don’t you?