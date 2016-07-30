The first look at 'The Wrong Girl' TV series has arrived and it's absolute perfection.

This was our reaction upon watching the first look at The Wrong Girl, a TV show based on the best-selling novel by everyone’s dream bestie, Zoe Foster Blake’s novel of the same name.

via GIPHY

Yep, it’s that good.

The trailer introduces us to Lily, a lovable producer of a cooking segment on a morning television show who just can’t seem to catch a break.

For one, her dream guy starts dating her flatmate. Oof.

“Ever been at that time in your life where everything that could go wrong, does go wrong?” some sexy voice over people ask.

YES, YES WE HAVE.

Lily is played by Jessica Marais, who you may recognise from such TV outings as Love Child and Packed To The Rafters.

And speaking of packed, the TV show is full of familiar Australian faces, like Craig McLachlan, Steve Vizard and even a guest appearance from ZFB's real-life hubby, Hamish Blake.

We're not the only ones who are KEEN AS to see the show hit our screens soon - even Zoe couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing the teaser clip.

No word yet on when the show will start airing on Channel 10, but you better believe we've cleared our schedules of EVERY RESPONSIBILITY to ensure we don't miss a thing. Watch Zoë discussing The Wrong Girl with Caroline Baum