New Netflix horror movie The Deliverance is based on a true story. You'll wish you didn't know it existed.

When single mother Latoya Ammons moved into a new house with her three young children and her mother, Rosa Campbell, in Gary Indiana in 2011, the first sign that something wasn't quite right came in the form of a vicious swarm of flies that suddenly invaded their home.

What came next was Campbell hearing footsteps in the basement, even when the family were all upstairs, and the odd door creaking when no one was in the room. She then claims to have seen a "shadowy figure of a man pacing in the living room" and on another occasion found a boot print in the same place, which didn't belong to anyone living in the house.

As the weeks went on, the family claimed that more disturbing events started to occur.

Campbell later told police of a day when she was choked by an unknown force, and said that the youngest boy once had his eyes roll into the back of his head before he started growling and then yelling "it's time to die," and "I will kill you".

Ammons' went on to say that they had seen her 12-year-old daughter levitate above her bed unconscious and then wake up with no memory of what had taken place, while the entire family then witnessed her middle son be thrown violently across the room by an unknown force.

In 2012, the Department of Child Services was alerted to what was happening in the Ammons' house as the three children were constantly covered in bruises. When physician Geoffrey Onyeukwu visited the family during one of the alleged hauntings he called the family's behavior "delusional". The children were taken to the hospital, where staff would later say that the older boy was acting rationally, while the younger boy "screamed and thrashed".

The Deliverance on Netflix is based on the Ammons family story. Image: Netflix.