Albert went on to describe the woman as old, with her hair up, and said she was wearing a long dress.

"He went into a really vivid description of someone that I can't place as a TV character, or a movie character, or anyone from ABC Kids that made sense – and again, every single hair on my body was standing on end."

When Albert's father came home, they talked about it as a family.

"Again clear as can be, [Albert said], 'She's in there, she yells at me she doesn't like us being in her room and this is her house,'" said Alix.

"Neither of us believe in ghosts and this was the most clear thing our child has ever told us."

They turned to google and asked friends for advice. They emailed a psychic, who said she could help for $300 and advised them in the meantime to spray the house with vinegar and play Tibetan music.

"The best I could come up with was a community radio station that played a lot of eclectic free-form jazz, and I just put that on for about two days," she said.

Alix admits she thought what they were doing was "absurd" and she didn't get any more help from the psychic.

"In the meantime, my eldest sister was using this story to entertain her friends at a party and everyone thought it was hilarious. At the end of the party, this couple came up to her and said, 'We didn't want to say in front of everyone, but we're actually ghost whisperers'," said Alix.