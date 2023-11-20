Sydney mother of two Alix Fiveash doesn’t believe in ghosts, but her son told her something that really tested her beliefs.
While pregnant with her second child, she purchased a "renovator's dream house" in Marrickville and moved there with her husband, Gerard Corboz, and three-year-old son Albert.
"We loved our new house, but the problem was my three-and-a-half-year-old would not go to his bedroom," she said.
Albert was a good sleeper before the family moved. There was a lot of excitement and build-up to the new room and despite a new bed and a lot of positive coaxing, Albert refused to sleep in his own bedroom. Every night he would end up in his parents' bedroom.
Top Comments
3 years ago when my son was 9years old he saw a complete apparition in our old rental. He saw a man and was able to describe what he looked like and what he wore. He also said he could sense that the man wasn't "good." The years we lived there we all had our own separate 'experiences' but never thought to share them with eachother. There are definitely otherworldly beings around us all the time and in the homes we inhabit. The trick is to not be afraid - well at least try to!
In the 70's we lived in an old renovated terrace house in Newtown, Sydney. We would often hear floorboards creaking or showers being turned on when no-one was upstairs. Often things would disappear-ear rings, bracelets, LPs, knick-knacks. We couldn't ever find them. But the day before we all moved out, after 2 years in the house, all the missing items re-appeared! We found it difficult at times to find flatmates as they would spend a day or two, then freak out and move out!