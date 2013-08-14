Australian politicians? The Americans think they're a bit of a joke.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The Daily Show in America, hosted by Jon Stewart, is known for wielding its biting satire against incompetent US politicians and the illogical arguments that sometimes seem to dominate their political discourse. And us Aussies are just as fond of the show as its native audience. Remember when the gun control segment featuring John Howard went viral?

So what aspect of American culture has The Daily Show (currently being hosted by John Oliver) turned its mighty wit against now? It’s… Oh wait… That’s awkward…

http://youtu.be/lnGhFJ_mZ88?t=2m50s