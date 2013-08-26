News
entertainment

Amazing! Does this dad win Father of The Year?

Photographer David Niles has taken his 9-year-old son Nate's fantasy world and turned it into art.  In a series entitled "Nate's Adventures" he superimposes images into photographs.

Nate's obsessions with flying saucers, space, tornadoes and dinosaurs are brought to life in old-fashioned style photos.

"These are photographs of my son, pictured in a world of fantasy and imagination," says David.  "A world that children occupy a good deal of the time. They are my interpretation of his world."

And what a beautiful momento of his childhood they will be for Nate.

See more of Nick's work here.  

