Amazing! Does this dad win Father of The Year?

Photographer David Niles has taken his 9-year-old son Nate's fantasy world and turned it into art. In a series entitled "Nate's Adventures" he superimposes images into photographs.

Nate's obsessions with flying saucers, space, tornadoes and dinosaurs are brought to life in old-fashioned style photos.

"These are photographs of my son, pictured in a world of fantasy and imagination," says David. "A world that children occupy a good deal of the time. They are my interpretation of his world."

And what a beautiful momento of his childhood they will be for Nate.

