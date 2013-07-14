News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

The clap-off bra. Oh, science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you wonder why, with so many brilliant minds in the world, we don’t have cures for horrible diseases. Or why it still takes a whole day to fly to the other side of the earth. Or why we’re still struggling to find an affordable and practical alternative to petrol.

And then you realise, it’s because our best and brightest are spending their days doing this (probably NSFW). Introducing the clap-off bra:

Just make sure that you don’t wear it to an awards ceremony/concert/flamenco class/ANYWHERE WHERE THERE IS A SMIDGEN OF A CHANCE THAT SOMEONE MIGHT CLAP THEIR HANDS.

Go home, science. You’re drunk.

Tags: current-affairs , technology-and-gadgets , video

Related Stories

Recommended