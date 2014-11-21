Our biggest chop yet: Jenny loses 24 inches of hair.

Image: Jenny’s ponytail post-snip

Throughout our Chop series, we’ve featured some truly jaw-dropping hair transformations. But when we say this is our most astonishing haircut yet, we’re not exaggerating.

Brace yourselves – as Rachel Zoe would say, this is major.

The last time Jenny Hoang had a proper haircut was at the start of 2009. Since then, the event management and marketing student (and Glow reader) has been diligently growing it out, with only a few fringe cuts and some minor layering here and there.

The Chop: 3 hours, 6 inches of hair.

“I grew so attached to my hair since it grew really slow that I couldn’t bear to get it cut again – I wouldn’t even allow my hairdresser to trim it whenever I went to get my hair dyed!” Jenny says. We all know that feeling.

However, with her 20th birthday approaching, Jenny decided it was time to part with her long hair – and we were stoked when she decided to share her massive chop here on The Glow.

Massive is no understatement, either. In total, Jenny bid adieu to at least 24 inches of hair.

Twenty. Four. Inches.

Jenny's big chop

The Chop: From two-toned mess to beautiful balayage

Jenny says…

What made you decide to make a big change?

“I’ve had so many people over the years telling me I should cut my hair to have a fresh look, but I could never bring myself to part with my long hair. However, the longer it got, the more effort I had to put into maintaining it – and at times, I would even sit on it by accident! I usually dye my hair differently around my birthday every year and I thought turning 20 would be the perfect opportunity to finally do what I’ve been putting off for almost 6 years!”

Have you had any major life change lately you feel comfortable disclosing?

“I recently turned 20; new decade, new hair! I think the new look helps mark my exit from the teens and gives a slightly more mature, fresh look.”

What sorts of things were you looking at to get inspiration for your hair transformation?

“I knew I definitely wanted to have short hair, so I looked up different styles of short hair and how to style it, particularly focusing on curly/wavy looks. I had photos of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Lawrence and Dianna Agron’s wavy bobs.”

The Chop: From Rapunzel to Rose Byrne

How did you describe what you wanted to the hair dresser?

“I told him I wanted it short – between my chin and shoulders – and layered in a way that could give it a bit more texture.”

How long did this transformation take?

“Roughly 30 minutes – [it was] a snip of the ponytail, cutting to the required length and then a bit of layering.”

How many inches of hair did you cut off?

“The pony was approximately 20-22 inches, and then a further 4 inches or so was cut. Unfortunately, I couldn’t donate my hair due to the chemicals from bleaching and permanent dye over the years.”

