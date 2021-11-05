If 2021 has taught us anything, it's the beauty of connection.

For many parts of Australia, this year has made it harder to connect with friends, family, and strangers more than ever before.

But from the lows came many, many highs. After the past year, The Body Shop recognises the importance of kindness and human connection. This Christmas, The Body Shop have assembled their very own Joy Squad (full of familiar faces!) to spread kindness, love and joy over the coming festive season.

The Body Shop wants to remind us to celebrate the joy heroes in our own worlds this festive season too, who have given selfless joy to others in truly meaningful ways.

And it got us thinking: who in our lives have been the biggest joy-spreaders during The Year That Was?

So we took to the Mamamia community and heard from 10 particular women on what they'd say to the person who brought them the most joy in 2021.

(Oh, and if you're looking for a token of appreciation for your loved ones this season, every purchase with The Body Shop this Christmas supports the Little Dreamers and the Young Carer Advocacy Project. It gives Young Carers a voice and platform to create positive change for all young people with caring roles. And that's a cause you can feel very good about when gifting this year.)

Here's exactly what the Mamamia community had to say.

Emma

"I moved out of home just before Sydney went into lockdown and was outside of most of my family's 5km radius; except my grandparents.

"My grandma and I had socially-distanced walking catchups throughout lockdown (and she did my laundry!) and it was such a highlight of my year.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to spend that extra time with her where I might not usually being so busy with everyday life.

"Thank you for being my biggest supporter and friend. I'm so grateful to have been able to see you so often this year, and I can't wait to keep it up."

Katie

"My neighbour's dog brought me the most joy in 2021.

"I befriended my neighbour, who lives by herself and was a bit lonely during lockdown.

"We would sit in the park together and have a chat while we threw the ball for her labrador, Rollo.

"Those conversations bought me a lot of joy too, but damn I have become obsessed with Rollo. He's the happiest little dog who I now take on weekly walks and see almost everyday.

"Every time I look out the window and he's there in the park outside, I head down to say hi and he comes running towards me so I can give him a big ol' belly rub... so if I could say one thing to Rollo it would be this:

"Thank you for bringing so much happiness into my life in 2021. I physically cannot be glum when I'm around you, and watching you make so many people smile is the most beautiful thing to witness – especially when everyone has had such a tough year. Bloody love you, Rollo."

Image: Supplied.

Shannen

"Thank you for being born! You had your first birthday in August and you look so much like your mum; my sister. I well up just thinking about it. You and your sister are the best things that ever happened to our family!"

Image: Supplied.

Isabella

"My psychologist has been incredibly helpful for me this year, as I’m sure any mental healthcare professional has been others dealing with the stresses of 2021 (and 2020 honestly).

“Whether it’s the conversations, laughs, debriefs or cries over s**t circumstances, I’m really glad you were around. Because for 45 minutes every month or so, you brought some joy back into my life.”

Charlie

"I'd say thank you.

"Thank you for always calling.

"Thank you for listening to me vent about the pettiest of things.

"Thank you for occasionally popping by and just saying hi.

"Thank you for everything, big and small. It's made the world of difference in a pretty shitty year, and I'm beyond grateful."

Sally

"I’m so grateful for my dog. She’s given me a focus and in a way a purpose. I’ve had to keep on track, to walk her daily, which has been a blessing for my sanity.

"I love you Scout! Thanks for bringing a smile to my face every day."

Image: Supplied.

Eleanor

"My boyfriend has brought me the most joy this year.

"We moved out together for the first time during lockdown (risky, I know) but it's made such a huge difference to my overall happiness this year.

"Doing lockdown together was so much fun; even if we were back to back in our 'office', we always do little things for each other to fill each others' day with joy, from making each other snacks to providing memes as 'work breaks' to make each other laugh.

"Thank you for bringing so much joy to my life. I love you."

Caitlin

"Out of the darkness of Zoom calls and isolation dates came you. I'd do it all again to be yours."

Sara

"My boss brought me a lot of joy this year. The mentoring I received this year meant a lot to me, especially in an industry that was new to me and I was just starting my career in. I learnt so much from her over this year that I am so thankful for.

"Thank you for taking me under your wing and teaching me so much, I am excited for the years to come and the things I will learn."

Scarlet

"I moved to Sydney from Queensland at the start of this year and was anticipating that I'd be able to go back and forth to see friends and family - until we went into lockdown!

"It was a tricky time for me as plenty of friends moved back home and I didn't know anyone in my 5km radius (aside from my housemates).

"I had plenty of friends and family who knew this and sent me care packages, postcards, and flowers over the months, and it brought me so much joy.

"To all of them: I love you so much."

The Body Shop gifts and ethical beauty products have a bigger purpose. Spread the love, and share the joy with gifts that inspire and act with kindness. Shop The Body Shop this Christmas by exploring here.

Feature Image: Supplied.