It’s been three months of hardcore paint-swatch decisions and industrial-Scandi-boho renovations.

With money tighter than Suzi’s bikini tops and no more workmen to help out, the contestants downed tools for the final time (probably) at the command of Scotty Cam last week.

Dean and Shay scored a perfect 30 from the judges for their “confident” challenge living room and now the Newcastle couple have been crowned the winners, with their penthouse apartment selling at auction for $655,000 over the asking price of $1.654 million.

Watch Dean and Shay as their penthouse apartment goes under the hammer. Post continues below.

With an extra $100,000 prize money also up for grabs for the winning couple, Dean and Shay have now pocketed a total of $755,000.

Now that The Block is over for another year, let’s have a look at this season’s winning rooms.

Week 1: bathroom

Dean and Shay spent almost a third of their total budget on their bathroom (a whopping $40,000), but wouldn’t you just love to luxuriate in that tub?

Dean and Shay's bathroom

Week 2: Guest bedroom and ensuite

Dean and Shay reigned again in week two with this lovely, light-filled bedroom and spacious bathroom. They got $10,000 in prize money.

Dean and Shay's guest bedroom

Week 3: Master bedrooms

Suzi and Vonni’s bedroom was pretty intense with its charcoal walls and masculine styling, but the judges loved it. They got a perfect 30/30.

Suzi and Voni's master bedroom

Week 4: Third bedroom and ensuite

Caro and Kingi won with a “very, very cool” (according to Neale Whitaker) soaked oxide rendered wall and simply styled ensuite.

Caro and Kingi's third bedroom

Week 5: Study, laundry and powder room

This trio of rooms was again taken out by Caro and Kingi, with an industrial-styled study with bold walls, a great tile feature wall in the powder room and a simple, functional laundry.

Caro and Kingi's study, powder room, and laundry

Week 6: Living room

Luke and Ebony finally scored a win this week with their excellent custom cabinetry and a sliding door to hide the TV.

Luke and Ebony's living room

Week 7: Kitchen

Caro and Kingi cooked up a winning kitchen with their butler’s pantry and modern styling.

Week 8: Dining room

Andy and Whitney finally topped the rest with their dininig room with its custom table and simple styling.

Week 9: Outdoor terrace

Dean and Shay brought it home with another win for their terrace, which has a pretty vertical garden and long dining table.

Dean and Shay's terrace