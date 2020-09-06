"They all hate us." All The Block 2020 behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

The Block is well and truly back.

This year, the renovation-based drama takes place in the bayside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, with five teams tasked with bringing five family houses back to life.

Oh, and in a new twist, each of the houses are from five different time periods. Fun.

But The Block isn't just about building homes. It's also about all the tension and competition that comes with it. And there's a lot.

So, we've compiled all the behind-the-scenes gossip you need to know about this season in one place.

A contestant is rushed to hospital.

Just three weeks into filming, one Blockhead was reportedly rushed to hospital with a serious medical emergency that has jeopardised production.

“[The contestants] had just done an all-nighter,” a source revealed to New Idea.

“And at the time, Melbourne had had a fair bit of rain, so the surfaces everyone was walking around on were uneven.”

According to the source, the combination of fatigue and slippery surfaces caused one contestant to fall and severely injure themselves.

“Everyone was extremely worried, especially Scotty and Shelley,” the source said.

This is the first serious injury seen on The Block despite the physically challenging nature of the show, forcing producers to evaluate their safety procedures.

Image: Instagram / theblock

"It was a sad thing to happen," the source said, adding that the contestant and their teammate may have to forfeit their position on the show.

The team Blockheads hate.﻿

Despite putting on a friendly face for cameras, apparently the Blockheads aren't as close to each other as they seem.

According to Woman's Day, Brisbane frontrunners, Jimmy and Tam have been feeling rather ostracised from the teams after winning several challenges.

"They're definitely being excluded from the group," a source told Woman's Day.

"The couples are trying to play happy families while filming, but it's like walking on eggshells with Jimmy and Tam behind the scenes."

It comes as the teams believe the couple's 1950s home is an easier build than their earlier styles.

"There's really a bit of pent-up animosity towards them – they feel Jimmy and Tam have been given an easier hand with their build," they added.

"They just don't think they should have won so many room reveals."

Jimmy and Dan's on-set blow up

Now it just wouldn't be The Block without Keith calling out a team for breaking rules, would it?

But in an interview with New Idea, Jimmy has explained that he and a fellow contestant got into a fight after South Australian team, Dan and Jade, dobbed him in for a construction fault, to the Keith the Foreman.﻿

“It wasn’t so much that I was angry at having to fix it, but more the fact that he (Dan) had dobbed on us," Jimmy said.

“Keith marched in and pulled us up, so there was a little bit of conflict between Dan and I, just for an hour or so.”

Although Dan denies having told Keith about their construction fault, in an interview with New Idea he spoke on the high-pressure situations that often come with working on The Block.

"There are moments that creep up on you and sometimes I would have to walk away from the situation and take a big breath because otherwise it can feel like everything is tumbling around you and crushing you," he said.

“You get plenty of challenges thrown at you when you’re on The Block, that’s for sure. So I would just walk away from the situation.”

﻿How COVID-19 has affected the show.

The Block will look different this year because of COVID-19.

"I think one of the most fascinating things about watching this year's series will be for people to watch the coronavirus as it unfolded," the show's executive producer and creator, Julian Cress, told 9Entertainment.

"They'll be able to see it through the eyes of the contestants, what they went through and had to deal with it as it came our way and how they coped with the challenges of it. Having to concentrate on a renovation during a global pandemic is something that, as hard as it was for them to deal with, also makes for what I think is really compelling television."

In March, the decision was made to stop filming, and the show was temporarily shut down.

"We have made this decision to stop production of the show so that our contestants can get home to their families and be there while the country flattens this curve," Cress said at the time.

In the trailer, Scott Cam can be heard telling the Blockheads about the halt in production.

"I'm shutting it down now. Pack your bags gang you're going home."

When production did start back up, safety measures and social distancing restrictions were put in place on site.

The Blockheads and the crew were also given the flu shot, and a nurse conducted temperature checks each morning.

Feature Image: Nine.