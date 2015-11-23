The Block's Whitney and Andrew have ended their relationship.

The Block‘s Whitney Nolan has revealed she and her boyfriend Andrew Simmons have ended their relationship.

Whitney, 29, shared the news with Woman’s Day and said that the she has been distant since the last few weeks of filming on the renovation show.

“Officially it has just ended, but in my eyes it was weeks ago, when we started working on the communal level,” she said.

A Nine spokesperson further confirmed the split with News.com.au.

“We can confirm that Andrew and Whitney are no longer seeing each other. The split is amicable and the pair remain close friends. They have been great competitors on The Block and we wish them all the very best for the future," the spokesperson said.

According to Woman's Day, Whitney is said to have dumped Andrew “for being a cry baby” after suffering a number of emotional breakdowns while filming.

Andrew and Whitney initially met on Tinder and have been open about undergoing counselling during their time on The Block as a result of negative comments they have received on social media.

