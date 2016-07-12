The Block will be making history in their new season and we love it.

Popular renovation show The Block is set to return to our TV screens later this year for it’s 12th season (my, how time flies when you’re knocking down walls, picking bathroom tiles and hanging 1000 pendant lights), and they have a surprise in store.

The show has cast its first ever lesbian couple – Julia and Sasha – who will battle it out against four other couples as they renovate a 100-year-old art deco factory in Port Melbourne.

Julia and Sasha are the first same-sex couple to appear on the show since fan favourites Gavin and Warren took out second place in the show's first season in 2004.

The pair have been together for four years, and will also be competing against the oldest couple to appear on the show, Dan, 55, and Carleen, 52 from Perth.

Julia and Sasha are competing against five other teams on the show. Photo: Channel 9[/img_caption]

The rest of the competition is made up of 25-year-old couple Karlie and William, married pair Kim and Chris, and best mates Andy and Ben.

The show is rumoured to start airing during the Rio Olympics.