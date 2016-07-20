The best theories about why Melania Trump's speech went so wrong.

All anyone can talk about from the opening night of the Republican National Convention is Melania Trump’s speech, and its “similarities” to Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

Talk of plagiarism and sabotage are all over the Internet and the cable news channels. Everyone is trying to figure out how a massive screw up like that could have happened.

Theories are everywhere.

These are just a few of our favorites.

It wasn’t plagiarism because of My Little Ponies.

Tara Strong, who voices Princess Twilight Sparkle was fond of that theory.

Time-travelling Michelle Obama.

It could have happened. It could happen. Oh no, time loop!

She was simply Rickrolling the crowd.

And he will never desert you.

Jared Kushner is sabotaging.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner has reportedly been helping with some of The Donald’s speeches. Some think that Trump’s anti-semitic remarks may have pushed Kushner over the edge.

It’s Hillary’s fault (of course).

Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort told CNN, “This is once again an example of when a woman threatens Hillary Clinton, she seeks out to demean her and take her down. It’s not going to work.” Sure.