The new honest parenting photo that is taking over social media.

Those “inspirational” photos posted by Instagram fitness models are so rarely believable.

More often that not, social media celebrities are all about glossy perfection: lots of tight abs, smooth tan, groomed brows, and very little #realtalk about the messy realities of life.

Instagram fitness personality Chontel Duncan has just taken a different tack, though. On Friday, she posted a photo that almost all mums will relate to — and we’re absolutely loving the frank, hilarious image.

In the photo, 27-year-old Duncan is pictured cradling her bare-bottomed son Jeremiah.

The look on her face is equal parts confusion and disgust — because her four-month-old son has just let loose a sloppy green poo all over her arm.

#We’veAllBeenThere

“The joys of parenthood,” Duncan joked in the caption.

“Hope this put a smile on all of your faces. HAPPY FRIDAY from Jeremiah.”

The image has already been liked more than 17,700 times in just 18 hours.

Brisbane-based Duncan, who has 567,000 followers on Instagram and is the founder of Hiit Australia, made headlines earlier in the year for posting a sweet pregnancy photo comparing her pregnancy bump with her friend’s. The photo went viral — as did the follow-up comparison image, which Duncan posted once she and her friend had given birth.

Chontel and her husband Sam welcomed little Jeremiah on 25 March, and he’s every bit as photogenic as his mum.

Since becoming a parent, the Instagram sensation has posted a number of adorable mum and bub workout snaps, calling her little boy her “favourite training buddy”.

