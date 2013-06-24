The best dressed toddler on the internet... and she isn't even real

Do you ever look at the impossibly chic kid fashion images on Pinterest and wonder…who the hell can get their little kid to dress like that? Now a hilarious new going-viral pin board called My Imaginary Well-Dressed Toddler Daughter created by writer Tiffany Beveridge conjures up Quinoa, the world's most stylish toddler, who navigates friendship (with similarly preposterously named pals Chevron, Booker, Harrington and Barcelona, natch) and life while sporting impractical ensembles. Take a peek at some of our favourite Quinoa moments:

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER "Quit screwing around and take the dang picture, Chevron!" – Quinoa

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Quinoa and her BFF Chevron like to drive in vintage cars out to the desert, park them and take a bunch of pictures looking pissed off.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Okay, yes, the neighbour's dalmatian puppies are missing, but Quinoa assures me it is purely a coincidence.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER While Quinoa rejects the idea of harems, she delights in the idea of harem pants.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER When I asked Quinoa what was on the horizon, she stared at it and said, "Chambray."

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Quinoa organised a Broadway-worthy rendition of "Hard-Knock Life" to raise money for local orphans and other poorly dressed children.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Quinoa organised Hobo Awareness Day at her school. I'm so proud.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Even when playing hide-and-seek, Quinoa acts like a little lady.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Quinoa doesn't mind a little bad weather because she can make it look so good.

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER Quinoa refers to these as ear "musts"!

TIFFANY BEVERIDGE/MY IMAGINARY WELL-DRESSED TODDLER DAUGHTER When the lighting is just right, Quinoa isn't afraid to ditch her bike and do a little runway walking for exercise.