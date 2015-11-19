The band onstage during the Paris Attacks pays tribute to victims.

The band, Eagles of Death Metal, has become a household name in the week since the Paris terror attacks.

The band’s concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris was raided by Daesh gunmen last Friday night. 80 people were killed.

Today, the American band members, who are understandably ‘still trying to come to terms’ with the horrors of that night released a heartbreaking statement on Twitter.

The attack killed their friend and merchandise manager, 36-year-old Nick Alexander, along with three executives from the band’s parent record label.

The statement reads:

While the band is now home safe, we are horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France. Our thoughts and hearts are first and foremost with our brother Nick Alexander, our record company comrades Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez, and all the friends and fans whose lives were taken in Paris, as well as their friends, families, and loved ones. Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism, we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion. We would like to thank the French police, the FBI, the U.S. and French State Departments, and especially all those at ground zero with us who helped each other as best they could during this unimaginable ordeal, proving once again that love overshadows evil. All EODM shows are on hold until further notice. Vive la musique, vive la liberté, vive la France, and vive EODM.

Viva la France indeed.

You can watch ‘Complexity’ by EODM below.