Ex Bachelorette contestant Dave is dating Sam Frost's best friend.

Former The Bachelorette Australia contestant Dave Billsborrow is officially in a relationship… with Sam Frost‘s best friend and room mate, Sarah-Mae Louise Amey.

We know, you just can’t make this stuff up.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old plumber confirmed that he was dating Amey, who also stared on the first season of The Bachelor Australia (talk about a small world).

He told The Daily Mail Australia at the time that Frost and her partner Sasha Mielczarek were the two responsible for their meeting.

'Sam and Sasha introduced us a while ago,' he said.

And the pair just solidified their relationship with their first Instagram selfie.

Awww.

Amney shared a photo of herself alongside Billsborrow, captioning it with, "Days off with my fav... One big happy bubble."

And it seems as though the pair are part of one big Bachelor family, with Billsborrow explaining he speaks to Frost and Mielczarek on a daily basis. '

'I talk to Sasha every day and every time I am on the phone to him you can hear Sam in the background going "make sure you tell Dave I said hello and how you're going",' he told The Daily Mail Australia.

Aside from being Frost's best friend and room mate, Amey also recently celebrated The Bachelor Australia season one winner Anna Heinrich's birthday.

Amney shared a picture of herself with Heinrich as a Bondi restaurant, captioning it with, "What a day! Birthday celebrations for my girl."

It seems all has worked out well in the land of Bachelors and Bachelorettes.

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see all The Bachelor contestants - and what they're up to now…