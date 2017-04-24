Sophie Monk has imposed an age limit on her Bachelorette suitors.

We’ve got good news and we’ve got bad news, men.

On The Project tonight, Australia’s Bachelorette-to-be Sophie Monk revealed it’s not too late to apply to vie for her heart on national television – that’s the good news.

The bad news is she’s hoping for a certain level of maturity among her suitors.

Basically, she wants someone over 30 (I guess that’s why they didn’t just set her up with Matty J, then).

“I hope this won’t sound weird coming from me…” panelist Steve Price began.

"It already does!" Monk interjected jovially.

"...is there an age limit to the men you are looking for?" he finished.

In fact, being the true romantics that they are, the producers over at Channel 10 had asked if the 37-year-old had any preference.

"They asked me and I said, you know, I'd like thirty, because getting younger's a bit a weirdo, but then there's up, you know? Up to a billion."

That said, Monk revealed age wasn't necessarily a deal-breaker because if you meet someone lovely you meet someone lovely."

In fact, aside from straight-up ruling our Steve Price, the radio host only had a few addendums on her pitch for love.

"A deal-breaker would be someone cocky, I don't want that. But not really, otherwise I'd know what I'm looking for. I just want funny, like a best friend."

The former Bardot singer revealed she'd be open to single dad, "of course!", but perhaps not married dads.

The Binge team discuss our incoming Bachelorette:

Basically, she's just after anyone who shares her interests, those being:

"UGG boots, trackies, TV, wine."

Sounds like a woman after our own hearts.