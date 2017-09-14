The Bachelor's Tara has completely backflipped on Matty J. Here's how she really feels.

When Tara Pavlovic was eliminated from The Bachelor in Wednesday night’s episode thousands of hearts around Australia broke – just apparently not Tara’s.

In fact, the 27-year-old told TV Week she “really couldn’t give a s**t about Matty”.

“I was never in love with him, so I was fine as soon as I didn’t get a rose. Actually, he looked more upset than me!”

Listen: Join Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald for the second last episode of Bach Chat: Matty J edition. SOB.



Woah. That sure was not what it looked like from where we were sitting – on our couch, bleary-eyed and searching for a tissue.

But Tara explained in an interview with Now To Love that was because she snapped out The Bachelor rose-tinted trance she was in as soon as she left the mansion – oh, and part of the final exchange was edited to make her appear sadder. (Shocking, we know.)

“As soon as I didn’t get a rose, reality clicked in,” she told interviewer Bella Brennan.

“I forgot for a second I was on a show and I realised all the emotions were heightened because of the bubble I was in.

“I was like, ‘Look Matty, I’ll be absolutely fine.’ They didn’t show that because they want me to look upset. I was like, ‘Trust me I’ll be fine. What bars are open tonight, do you know? I’m keen for a drink!'”

Tara told Now To Love she “never” thought she’d be the last girl standing, and that she was “fine as soon as I left”.

“I went to Maccas drive through on the way home and got a chicken and cheese burger, called my friends… It was absolutely fine, I didn’t struggle at all,” she said.

“I think because I realised everything was super heightened and I wouldn’t have fallen like that for someone in the real world, everything is rushed! So I was totally fine.”

She also cleared up that she never gave waiter Derek her number, adding he flirted with everyone, but it wasn’t reciprocated by her.

He still might have got her into hot water, however. Tara gave away her fate hours before the penultimate episode aired when speaking to Hit93.5 Dubbo’s Pippa & Jimi about him on Wednesday.

“I ran into him the weekend I got eliminated,” she told the radio pair, before quickly trying to backtrack.

She may not be dating Derek, or anyone else right now, but don’t worry about Tara.

“I’m not heartbroken at all. I’m pretty resilient, it takes a lot to break me.”

And if you were hoping Tara might be back next year as The Bachelorette, maybe don’t hold your breath, though she didn’t rule it out completely.

“I don’t know… I feel like I’ve been judged in a really positive light so far and I don’t know if I did The Bachelorette if I would ruin that.”

READ MORE: