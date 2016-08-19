The fashion trend taking over The Bachelor contestants this season.

There’s been something missing in this season of The Bachelor. I’m talking about the statement necklace.

In past years it’s dominated the cocktail party outfits. This time? Not one. Nada. Zilch. NOTHING.

It's as good as dead and buried. Instead it's been all about the ear bling.

Sure, we've seen the odd cuff, choker and as of last night, more headpieces than the Spring Racing Carnival, but it's the dangly, shoulder-grazing earrings that've really stolen the show.

Prepare your ears, they're about to get a workout. (Post continues after gallery.)

Lobe strength aside, they're a versatile investment too. Hair long or short, styled up or down and neckline low or high, they go with everything. Just ask the contestants.

Keira's worn hers dangling just below her Lara Bingle-approved lob, Sophie with a braided updo and Faith with loose, long waves. Concerned about getting them tangled up in your hair? Just do the nonchalant single-sided behind-the-ear-tuck to prevent painful knots.

We tracked down three of our favourites from the season so far. The best part? Alex's pair from this week are even on sale.

