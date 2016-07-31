News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

The message you'll get if you try to be friends with The Bachelor's Olena on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re one of the thousands of people who watched The Bachelor last week and thought you might want to know a little more about Olena, you’ve probably considered adding her as a friend on Facebook after a bit of cyber-stalking.

Maybe, on this lazy Sunday night, you’re THIS close to pressing that “Add Friend” button.

Well, I’m here to tell you to STOP RIGHT THERE.

You can’t be friends with Olena on Facebook. You know why?

It’s not because you’re not fun (you are!) or friendly (you are!) or a great Facebook friend to have (you are!)

It’s because Olena officially has too many Facebook friends. She’s maxed out.

Don’t believe me? I have proof.

Yep, Olena's popularity has gone through the roof since the first week of Bachie aired.

To be fair, she was a standout in her single date with Richie on Thursday night's episode... and to be honest, I can't imagine a more relaxing Sunday night pursuit than scrolling through Olena's (many, many) selfies.

If you're lucky enough to be one of the chosen ones, spare a thought for the rest of us who are locked out.

And a screenshot or two wouldn't go astray either...

Tags: bachelor , bachelorette , celebrity , the-bachelor , the-bachelorette

Related Stories

Recommended