The Bachelor contestant's dad drops truth bombs about her past.

She’s already a fan favourite expected to finish in the top three of this year’s season of The Bachelor, but Megan’s family has revealed her road to romance hasn’t been smooth sailing.

The 27-year-old’s father told Daily Mail Australia that his outdoors-loving daughter was previously married, tying the knot when she was just 18.

"She was married. That didn't work out," he told the publication.

"She was 18 when she married. I would have liked her to wait a little longer, but they seemed like a good match at the time," he said.

Luckily, Megan is ready to get back out there and find love with our favourite Bachie, revealing that she applied for the show after finding herself alone on a Friday night because her "friends were having nights in with their boyfriends."

We can totes relate, Megs.

AND her dream man is "fun, attractive and a little bit weird"... step right up, Richie!

Yes, we know there are 21 other lovely ladies who have just as much chance at being Richie's perfect match.

But Megan has a special place in our hearts now that we know she's had a history of being so unlucky in love.

Meet the 2016 Bachelor contestants:

2016 Bachelorettes