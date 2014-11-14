OMG. Your favourite reality show is set to make a come back.

And with a twist that audiences having been begging for.

It’s been confirmed, The Bachelor is coming back next year. And even better? Channel Ten has also confirmed they will be making The Bachelorette.

After Blake's #DirtyStreetPie antics following the last season of The Bachelor, fans (and haters) of the show were begging for Channel Ten to air a female version of the show.

The Bachelorette takes a scorned contender for Bachie's heart and lets her choose her Bachelor from a selection of men.

And speaking of #DirtyStreetPie's, we think Laurina would make an amazing Bachelorette.

Who do you think should be next year's Bachelorette?

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see all of the contenders...



Like this? Try these:

Bachelor Blake and Louise tell their side.

Why The Bachelor's Laurina is glad to be off the show.