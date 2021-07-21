Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: One woman won't stop talking about how much she hates... pilots.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on Jimmy and his family having a BBQ in their nice pastel linen shirts.

Jimmy says he just wants to meet a nice person and one of his sisters calls bullsh*t.

Then they all toast to his future influencer career.

Jimmy... flies a light aircraft... to meet Osher and uses a bunch of aviation puns to tell us about his life.

"Hopefully I've got what it takes to land this thing hahahahaha." Okay okay, Osher is waiting on the runway and he's heard the aviation puns and he's very excited.

"PLANES ARE SO FUNNY HAHAHAHA."

It's red carpet time!

Here are the MVPs.

Brooke. She brings him a Sri Lankan Love Cake that her gran used to make.

Love this for her!

Carlie. Corporate lawyer. Makes him sign a contract.

"HAHAHA SIGN HERE TO GET MORE INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS HAHAHA"

Jacinta aka Jay. Kiwi. She brings a giant chess game and then... forgets how to play.

It feels... unnecessary.

Laura. A speech pathologist. She examines his oral cavities. And then gets out the finger guns.

I LOVE HER UNCONDITIONALLY.

No. Sierah is here and she believes in karma and also destiny and she would like to read Jimmy's tarot cards.

In the twist that precisely no one sees coming, every single tarot card says Jimmy should be with her.

Sierah then tells the camera she did really well considering she was "busting for a fart" the whole time.

"OSHER WOULD HAVE LOVED IT."

Belinda, a corporate lawyer, drives herself to the red carpet and explains that without love, life is just "a series of eating of shitting" and true.

She says she would like to join the "8 mile high club with Jimmy" and that she would also like to lock him up in her basement and throw away the key.

"I'M SICK OF EATING AND SHITTING."

Next up is Holly. Definitely a wifey.

Life must be lovely for her.

No, Chanel is here and she is a "flight manager" and she also has the aviation puns.

"SUCH FUN!"

At the cocktail party, Laura is explaining that his name is Jimmy which is probably short for either James or Jimothy.

via GIPHY

Osher arrives and the women scream in excitement as they should.

He explains that by the end of the night one of the women will receive the KEY to the BUSINESS LOUNGE which means they can have special alone time with Jimothy throughout the season and it also means that they can keep those aviation puns going.

Jimothy ~ lands ~ at the cocktail party and it's time for grown women to fight over spending time with a man they just met.

An unidentified blonde woman takes him for the first chat to tell him about how much she hates his profession and every single man who works in it.

"EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU."

Belinda starts narrating their chat like it's a Mills and Boon novel and gosh, she's great.

Sierah is no longer busting for a fart and she has "big d*ck energy", so she decides to go over and interrupt their chat.

Jimothy talks to all the women who aren't yelling about farting and eating and sh*tting and it's... lovely.

But honestly, we don't have time for this.

We've got three to four more episodes with Belinda and Sierah tops and we need them to say more funny things about cockpits.

via GIPHY

BUT WAIT A MINUTE.

There's a new woman entering the cocktail party via a... crane and both Belinda and Sierah are annoyed that she hasn't talked about her farts yet.

"MORE AVIATION PUNS."

The woman in the crane's name is Lily, and she works with cranes. Good on her!

Laura has no time for this crane-based bullsh*t.

LOVE HER.

Jimothy takes Jay for a chat and gives her the key to the ~ business lounge ~.

It's rose ceremony time.

Two women I have literally never set eyes on are sent home.

I'll see everyone - but especially Belinda and Sierah - tomorrow night.

UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.

