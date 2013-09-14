Five upstyles for hectic mornings because ain’t nobody got time for braids.

By NICKY CHAMP

There is one reason why the topknot bun is still popular years after it hit the catwalks; it’s easy.

At 8am on a Monday morning when you’ve slept in and need to hightail it to an important meeting, you’re not going to spend 25 minutes plaiting your hair into complicated fishtail braid, you’re going to twist it up into a topknot or a ponytail. But if you’re getting tired of sporting the same look, here are five hairstyles with the same difficulty factor as a topknot: super easy.

1. Twisted Pony.



Good news, ponytails, the easiest hairstyle to copy is on trend says celebrity hair & make-up artist, Byron Turnbull. The modern take on the humble pony is to wear the it at the nape of the neck with a slight backcomb to add height at the crown.

I’m obsessed with Joanna Goddard’s hair tutorials, and if you need instructions click here for a step-by-step.

2. The Cool Chignon

All you need for this upstyle is dirty 3-day old hair, some Moroccan Oil and bobbi pins. Paula Joye and Antonio Corral Calero talk a lot in this straightener-free, brush-free tutorial so you can probably get this down pat in under three minutes.

3. Wet hair up-style.

Bonus if you’re running really late. Just be sure not to pull the hair too tightly while it’s wet as that will cause it to break. Click here for tutorial.

4. Knotted pony.

A quick hairstyle and a pun, what more could you ask for?

5. The Rope Bun

Head on over here if you want more instructions on how to nail this one.

And lastly, these aren’t up-dos but nifty ways to rethink bobby pins and clips:

via Refinery29

From Sass & Bide’s NYFW show.

Handy? What’s your 5-min hair or beauty trick?