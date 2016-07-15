Your complete guide to the 2016 Emmy nominees.

We love ourselves a good awards show, and there’s nothing quite like the celebration of binge-watching TV that is the Emmy Awards.

This morning, the nominations for the 2016 ceremony were revealed, and while there were some much deserved nods (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones, with your 23 nominations), there were some glaring omissions.

Like, Orange Is The New Black, which received a nomination for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series but nothing for, oh I don’t know, THE REST OF ITS AWESOMENESS.

Understandably, fans (and even those who work on the show) were NOT happy when they found out that the Netflix Original Series had been snubbed.

Still, a lot of other great TV shows were nominated, so here’s the complete list of 2016 nominees:

Lead actor in a drama:

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Lead actress in a drama:

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead actor in a comedy:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Will Forte, Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Lead actress in a Comedy:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Comedy series:

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mr. Robot

Outstanding Limited series:

American Crime

Fargo

The Night Manager

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Roots

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series:

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burges, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Allison Janney, Mom

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Constance Zimmer, UnREAL

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

House Of Cards

Mr. Robot

Orange Is The New Black