Your complete guide to the 2016 Emmy nominees.

We love ourselves a good awards show, and there’s nothing quite like the celebration of binge-watching TV that is the Emmy Awards.
This morning, the nominations for the 2016 ceremony were revealed, and while there were some much deserved nods (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones, with your 23 nominations), there were some glaring omissions.
Like, Orange Is The New Black, which received a nomination for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series but nothing for, oh I don’t know, THE REST OF ITS AWESOMENESS.
Understandably, fans (and even those who work on the show) were NOT happy when they found out that the Netflix Original Series had been snubbed.
Still, a lot of other great TV shows were nominated, so here’s the complete list of 2016 nominees:
Lead actor in a drama:
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Lead actress in a drama:
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead actor in a comedy:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Lead actress in a Comedy:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Comedy series:
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Outstanding Limited series:
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Roots
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series:
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burges, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Allison Janney, Mom
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
House Of Cards
Mr. Robot
Orange Is The New Black