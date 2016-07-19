Fruity. Woody. Musky. Super sweet. We may have different preferences when it comes to our ‘signature’ fragrance but there’s one thing in common – we all want to be complimented on it.

It puts a spring in your step, a smile on your face and confirms that yes, you have really, really great taste in everything. Or scent, at least.

We asked the office to share the perfume they love that always gets them (the right sort of) attention. Your shopping list awaits…

“I begged and begged for this perfume for my 16th birthday. I’d been spraying the sample on every square inch of my body every time I visited David Jones while shopping with my equally stingy mates. Now I was ready for the Real Deal. I’ve bought it on and off for years and wore it to my wedding last year. So now it’s got some very happy memories associated with its pretty, fresh scent.” – Edwina, Health, Beauty and Style editor.



2. Lola by Marc Jacobs, $120

"This is my go-to for a cold night out, it's punchy and sexy and always gets compliments." - Kahla, Health, beauty and style associate editor.

3. Precision and Grace by Escentric Molecules , $205.

"I went on a hunt for a signature scent early this year. It took me four months of research and false starts before I ended up with the wise counsel of Rob from Mecca in Myer Bourke Street who introduced me to this gem. It was love at first sniff. It was unique, got more interesting as it developed and yes, I loved the bottle. Designed to evoke the mind of a ballerina just as she steps on stage to perform, it's the perfect blend of arts meets science.

The first time I wore it, my boyfriend commented (without being asked!) on how nice it smelt on me. Friends do the same. I'm loathe to tell them (it's limited edition and very special to me) but it's too beautiful not to share." - Brittany, Health, Beauty and Style producer.

4. Wood Sage and Sea Salt by Jo Malone, $185

"This fragrance is so intoxicating I’ll often just take off the lid and have a good sniff. It’s fresh and summery (although I’m still repping it this winter) and I can’t wear it out with at least one person stopping me to ask what it is. I lie and tell them it’s the latest Paris Hilton perfume, but now that I’m telling you, my cover is blown." - Edwina.

5. Balmain Extatic EDT, $85

"This perfume is basically a warm midsummer evening in a bottle - I put it on and feel like I'm on holiday. It's incredibly fruity and fresh ("juicy", even), but not saccharine." - Kahla

6. Fleur de Male by Jean-Paul Gaultier, $139.

"Yes, I know it's a men's fragrance but the smell is quite soft and it doesn't smell 'manly'. I love it," - Saengtip.

7. Wonderwood: Commes Des Garcons, $155.

"The rich smokiness of the scent gives an impression of power but its subtle floral notes maintain a gentle hint of femininity." - Meri.

8. Chloe Si Belle, $140.

"It smells sweet but it's not overpowering, which I love." - Valentina.

9. Gypsy Water by Byredo, $254

"Wearing Byredo's Gypsy Water makes me feel like a super elegant woman that is conquering life even if I'm in the plainest of clothes and feeling terrible," - Katy.

10. La Petite Robe Noir by Guerlain, $102

"I usually don't like sweet scents because I think they can smell a bit cheap but this one is a florally and very feminine one that is just the perfect balance. Also I feel it softens my personality a bit for people." - Saengtip.

11. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, $123

"It honestly lasts like no other perfume I have used." - Briony.

12. Hermes Eau Des Merveilles, $190

"My female friends say they love it… And I’ve had a couple of guys say I smell ‘incredible’ too. I like it because I think it smells so god damn good and it's quite different." - Kate.

13. Elie Saab L’eau Couture, $107

"It dries down into a really nice subtle almond scent, but when I’ve freshly sprayed it I have people tell me 'I smell really good'." - Alexandra.

What perfume do you always get complimented on?